Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / 2025 Comet EV launched in India with upgrades: Revised pricing, new features and more

2025 Comet EV launched in India with upgrades: Revised pricing, new features and more

Livemint

MG Motor India has updated its affordable 2025 Comet EV, keeping the base price at 7 lakh while introducing enhancements. The vehicle is available in multiple variants priced between 7 lakh and 9.81 lakh, with new features improving safety and convenience.

MG Motor India has launched the 2025 iteration of its Comet EV, maintaining its position as the most affordable electric vehicle in the country.

MG Motor India has launched the 2025 iteration of its Comet EV, maintaining its position as the most affordable electric vehicle in the country.

Interestingly, despite introducing several enhancements, the company has retained the base variant’s price from the previous model, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious EV buyers.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

MG Comet EV

₹ 7 - 9.84 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Tiago EV

₹ 7.99 - 11.49 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Citroen eC3

₹ 12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra BE 6

₹ 18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra Thar ROXX

₹ 12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Nexon

₹ 8 - 15.6 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Variants and pricing

The 2025 MG Comet EV is available in multiple variants: Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charge.

The Comet EV continues to be an accessible option, with prices ranging from 7 lakh to 9.81 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers opting for MG’s battery rental scheme can avail of the EV at a lower initial price, between 4.99 lakh and 7.80 lakh.

While the base Executive variant remains unchanged at 7 lakh, MG has implemented a minor price hike across mid-spec and top-end trims. The Excite and Excite Fast Charge variants now cost 8.26 lakh and 8.78 lakh, respectively—an increase of 6,000.

Meanwhile, the Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charge variants have seen a 10,000 rise, now priced at 9.36 lakh and 9.78 lakh, respectively. The Blackstorm Edition retains its previous price of 9.81 lakh.

New Features and Enhancements

The 2025 MG Comet EV brings notable feature additions across variants. The Excite and Excite Fast Charge models now come with power-folding outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) and a rear parking camera as standard. In the higher-end Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charge variants, MG has introduced leatherette seats and a four-speaker audio system, enhancing the premium feel of the cabin.

Moreover, the brand has incorporated an electronic parking brake and electronic stability control, adding to the vehicle’s safety and convenience. A creep mode has also been introduced, enabling the car to move forward as soon as the driver releases the brake—eliminating the need to tap the accelerator.

Performance and Specifications

Mechanically, the 2025 Comet EV remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a rear-axle-mounted electric motor producing 41 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The 17.3 kWh battery pack delivers a claimed range of 230 km on a full charge.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.