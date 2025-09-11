2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 and V4 S: 5 key things to know

Ducati has officially launched the 2025 Multistrada V4 and V4 S in India, refreshing its flagship adventure-touring range. Prices begin at ₹22.98 lakh for the standard V4 in Ducati Red and go up to ₹30.18 lakh for the V4 S variant with spoked wheels and dual-tone paint. Positioned in the luxury adventure segment, the new Multistradas aim to appeal to riders seeking a mix of Italian design, cutting-edge technology, and long-haul capability.

What’s new in the design? While the overall Multistrada silhouette remains familiar, Ducati has sharpened the styling for 2025. The redesigned nose, inspired by the Panigale superbike family, gives it a more aggressive stance. Twin headlights are framed more prominently, and the silencer has been slimmed down for a cleaner profile. Subtle but functional tweaks include repositioned panniers that improve pillion space, along with fresh paint options, including dual-tone finishes. These refinements make the bike look more purposeful while enhancing passenger comfort.

What powers the bike? Under the bodywork lies Ducati’s 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, now Euro 5+ compliant. It produces 170 bhp and 123.8 Nm of torque, offering a strong balance between outright power and usable performance. The bike also gets extended cylinder deactivation technology, shutting off the rear cylinders during light throttle use, improving efficiency by up to 6 per cent. Long-distance owners will particularly value the extended valve service interval of 60,000 km, making it one of the most practical high-performance adventure bikes on the market.

How advanced are the electronics? Ducati has turned the Multistrada into a tech-packed tourer. A standout addition is the Automatic Lowering Device, which drops the seat height by up to 30 mm at low speeds, making it easier for shorter riders to handle. Rider safety goes a step further with radar-assisted systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, and the newly added Forward Collision Warning, a feature more commonly seen in premium cars.

What rider-friendly features stand out? The 2025 Multistrada V4 series comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display offering better graphics and more intuitive menus. Riders can choose from five modes: Urban, Touring, Sport, Enduro (now updated), and a brand-new Wet mode designed for India’s monsoon conditions. Suspension geometry has been: refined with a higher anti-squat effect, giving better stability, especially when the bike is loaded with luggage. Improved cornering lights and Ducati’s new Vehicle Observer software also enhance night-time visibility and system diagnostics.