Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has reintroduced its popular CB650R and CBR650R models, now updated for 2025. The CB650R, a neo-retro naked motorcycle, is priced at ₹9.20 lakh, while the fully-faired CBR650R sport-tourer is available for ₹9.99 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open, with sales exclusively through Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships.
The 2025 Honda CB650R retains its distinctive neo-retro aesthetics while incorporating several updates. The naked bike now features sharper tank extensions resembling air intakes, a sleeker tail section, and a new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with enhanced data display and Bluetooth connectivity.
Powering the CB650R is a 649 cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine delivering 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, complete with an assist and slipper clutch for smoother gear transitions.
₹ 64,151
₹ 1.22 Lakhs
₹ 69,540
₹ 80,850 - 1.01 Lakhs
₹ 11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs
₹ 8 - 10.9 Lakhs
Suspension duties are handled by Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) front forks and a rear monoshock, while braking is facilitated by dual 310 mm floating discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear, paired with dual-channel ABS. The CB650R is offered in two colours: Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.
Echoing the styling of the litre-class CBR1000RR Fireblade, the 2025 Honda CBR650R boasts sharper full fairing and an upswept tail for a more aggressive stance. The bike will be available in Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.
The CBR650R shares its 649 cc inline four-cylinder engine with the CB650R, delivering identical power and torque figures. It also features a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. However, the e-Clutch, introduced globally in 2023, has been omitted for the Indian market.
Additional highlights include Showa USD front forks, a rear monoshock, dual radial-mounted 310 mm front disc brakes, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for improved traction. The new 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity enhances the rider interface.
Deliveries for both models are set to commence in February 2025 through Honda’s BigWing dealerships.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.