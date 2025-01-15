Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the updated 2025 CB650R and CBR650R models, priced at ₹ 9.20 lakh and ₹ 9.99 lakh respectively. Bookings are open with sales through BigWing dealerships, and deliveries will start in February 2025.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has reintroduced its popular CB650R and CBR650R models, now updated for 2025. The CB650R, a neo-retro naked motorcycle, is priced at ₹9.20 lakh, while the fully-faired CBR650R sport-tourer is available for ₹9.99 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open, with sales exclusively through Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powering the CB650R is a 649 cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine delivering 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, complete with an assist and slipper clutch for smoother gear transitions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suspension duties are handled by Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) front forks and a rear monoshock, while braking is facilitated by dual 310 mm floating discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear, paired with dual-channel ABS. The CB650R is offered in two colours: Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

2025 Honda CBR650R: Sport-tourer with a racing mechanism Echoing the styling of the litre-class CBR1000RR Fireblade, the 2025 Honda CBR650R boasts sharper full fairing and an upswept tail for a more aggressive stance. The bike will be available in Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.

The CBR650R shares its 649 cc inline four-cylinder engine with the CB650R, delivering identical power and torque figures. It also features a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. However, the e-Clutch, introduced globally in 2023, has been omitted for the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional highlights include Showa USD front forks, a rear monoshock, dual radial-mounted 310 mm front disc brakes, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for improved traction. The new 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity enhances the rider interface.

Deliveries for both models are set to commence in February 2025 through Honda’s BigWing dealerships.