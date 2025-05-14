2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R with E-clutch technology. Here's what else is new on the updated motorcycles1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India's new CB650R and CBR650R models feature the E-Clutch technology for seamless gear shifts and more improvements.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R, revamping its middleweight motorcycle lineup for India.
Both models feature Honda’s innovative E-Clutch technology, enabling gear shifts without engaging the clutch lever. This technology, previously available internationally, is now debuting in India.
Design and colours
The CB650R adheres to Honda’s neo-retro design language, showcasing a sleek yet robust look with a round LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, exposed steel frame, and clean lines. It is offered in two striking colour options: Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.
On the other hand, the CBR650R takes the full sportbike approach. Drawing inspiration from the litre-class Fireblade, it showcases a sharp full-fairing design and twin LED headlamps, appearing ready for the track even while stationary. Its colour options include Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.
New e-Clutch
For the 2025 model year, the highlight is Honda’s groundbreaking E-Clutch system, marking its first appearance in India. This clutch-by-wire technology allows riders to shift gears, start, and stop without the need for the clutch lever. It can be thought of as a blend between a quickshifter and a traditional clutch, and also permits manual override via the lever. The system adds approximately 2.8 kg to the bike’s weight but greatly improves convenience and ease of operation.
Both models are equipped with the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine, generating 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm for impressive mid-range and high-end performance. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but this year's standout feature is the incorporation of Honda’s new E-Clutch system.
Features
Further technological enhancements include a 5-inch full-colour TFT display coupled with the Honda RoadSync app for smartphone connectivity, navigation, calls, and messages through Bluetooth. The CBR650R is also outfitted with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for added traction control.
Specifications
In terms of hardware, both bikes feature a high-quality suspension setup, comprising Showa 41 mm Separate Function Fork - Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD front forks and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload. Stopping power comes from twin 310 mm floating discs with radial callipers at the front and a 240 mm rear disc, all backed by dual-channel ABS for improved safety and control.
Pricing and availability
The starting price for the 2025 CB650R is ₹9.60 lakh, while the faired CBR650R is priced at ₹10.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The E-Clutch variant incurs an additional cost of about ₹40,000 over the standard manual options. Bookings for both models are currently open at Honda BigWing dealerships throughout India.