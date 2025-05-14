2

New e-Clutch

For the 2025 model year, the highlight is Honda’s groundbreaking E-Clutch system, marking its first appearance in India. This clutch-by-wire technology allows riders to shift gears, start, and stop without the need for the clutch lever. It can be thought of as a blend between a quickshifter and a traditional clutch, and also permits manual override via the lever. The system adds approximately 2.8 kg to the bike’s weight but greatly improves convenience and ease of operation.

Both models are equipped with the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine, generating 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm for impressive mid-range and high-end performance. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but this year's standout feature is the incorporation of Honda’s new E-Clutch system.