Honda two-wheeler recently introduced its new 2025 Hornet 2.0 bringing several enhancements to strengthen its position in the competitive streetfighter segment. Priced at ₹1,56,953 (ex-showroom), the updated model integrates modern technology with performance-focused features, offering an engaging and well-connected riding experience.

With its refreshed design, advanced digital instrumentation, updated engine compliance, improved safety, and refined handling, Honda's new offering remains a strong contender in its category. Here's what the motorcycle has to offer:

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: Design and colour options The 2025 Hornet 2.0 maintains its aggressive streetfighter styling, now complemented by refreshed graphics. It is available in four new colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic. These new shades add to the bike’s visual appeal, catering to riders who prefer a bold and modern aesthetic.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: Engine and performance Powering the latest Hornet 2.0 is an 184.40cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that now meets OBD2B emission norms. It produces 16.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, slightly tweaked to align with new regulations. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch, ensuring smoother gear transitions and reducing rider fatigue.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: Suspension, brakes and handling The bike continues to offer a solid suspension setup, featuring gold-coloured USD front forks and a rear mono-shock for balanced ride quality and precise handling. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with a 110-section front tyre and a 140-section rear tyre, ensuring good stability and road grip. Braking duties are handled by a 276mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, providing reliable stopping power.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: Features and safety A key highlight of the 2025 model is its new 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, enabled via the Honda RoadSync app. This system supports turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and SMS notifications. Additionally, a USB Type-C charging port ensures riders can keep their devices powered on the go.