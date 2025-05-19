Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2025 Rebel 500, a mid-size cruiser priced at ₹ 5.12 lakh, available for booking in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Deliveries start in June 2025, featuring a 471cc engine, retro design, and modern features.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially introduced the 2025 Rebel 500 to the Indian market, expanding its premium motorcycle portfolio. The mid-size cruiser, aimed at enthusiasts looking for a distinctive riding experience, is now open for bookings through select BigWing Topline dealerships in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2025.

Here are five key things to know about the new Rebel 500:

1. Price and Availability

The Rebel 500 is priced at ₹5.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram) and will be sold exclusively through BigWing Topline outlets in three cities—Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Online bookings can also be made through Honda BigWing India's official website. Deliveries are set to start in mid-2025.

2. Design and Styling Staying true to its 'bobber' inspiration, the Rebel 500 carries a minimalist retro cruiser aesthetic with blacked-out components and a steeply raked fuel tank. It features a low seat height of 690 mm, wide handlebars, and chunky tyres. The motorcycle is available only in a single Standard variant and a Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic colour scheme.

3. Engine and Performance At the heart of the Rebel 500 is a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 34 kW of power at 8,500 RPM and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 RPM. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The tuning focuses on a torque-heavy low-end response, suitable for urban cruising and highway rides.

4. Suspension and Braking

The motorcycle uses telescopic forks at the front and dual Showa shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is managed by a 296mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, both paired with dual-channel ABS. The Rebel rides on 16-inch wheels with Dunlop tyres—130/90 at the front and 150/80 at the rear.

5. Features and Equipment Despite its old-school appeal, the Rebel 500 includes modern features such as an inverted LCD display and a full LED lighting system, including a signature round headlamp. The bike also comes with seats for both rider and pillion, staying true to its functional cruiser character.