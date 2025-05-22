Hyundai Motor India has refreshed its popular premium hatchback, the i20, with a range of updates designed to increase its appeal across different price segments. The brand has introduced a new variant, enhanced existing trims with premium features, and even added an attractive infotainment accessory to the package. Here’s a closer look at the five major changes in the updated Hyundai i20.

The updated Hyundai i20 continues with the same tried-and-tested 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, which delivers 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114.7 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. It is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or the iVT automatic gearbox.

With these updates, the i20 now caters to a broader set of customers looking for style, convenience, and advanced features at different price points. Prices for the Hyundai i20 now range from ₹7.04 lakh to ₹11.24 lakh (both ex-showroom).