2025 Hyundai i20: Here are 5 key updates brought to the iconic hatchback

Hyundai Motor India has refreshed its popular premium hatchback, the i20, with a range of updates designed to increase its appeal across different price segments. The brand has introduced a new variant, enhanced existing trims with premium features, and even added an attractive infotainment accessory to the package. Here’s a closer look at the five major changes in the updated Hyundai i20.
The updated Hyundai i20 continues with the same tried-and-tested 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, which delivers 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114.7 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. It is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or the iVT automatic gearbox.
With these updates, the i20 now caters to a broader set of customers looking for style, convenience, and advanced features at different price points. Prices for the Hyundai i20 now range from ₹7.04 lakh to ₹11.24 lakh (both ex-showroom).
New Magna Executive variant
Hyundai has expanded the i20 lineup with the launch of a new Magna Executive variant, priced at ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant is positioned as a more affordable entry point for buyers who want a well-equipped hatchback without stretching their budget. It retains the core features of the Magna while offering better value, making the i20 range more accessible to a wider audience.
New iVT option with Magna
To make the car more convenient, Hyundai has introduced the Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) option in the Magna variant, which was earlier available only in higher trims. Priced at ₹8.88 lakh (ex-showroom), this version offers a smoother and clutch-free driving experience. It is particularly targeted at urban users who prioritise comfort and ease in stop-go traffic conditions.
Sunroof made accessible
The popular Smart Electric Sunroof, once reserved for the higher-end variants of the i20, is now being offered in both the Magna and Sportz (O) variants. This addition significantly enhances the premium feel of these mid-level trims and is expected to attract younger buyers who see the sunroof as a desirable lifestyle feature. It’s a strategic move by Hyundai to bring aspirational features to more affordable variants.
Updated Sportz (O) variant
The Sportz (O) variant has received a substantial feature upgrade to bridge the gap between mid- and top-spec trims. Hyundai now equips this variant with a Smart Key with push-button start, a Bose Premium 7-speaker sound system, and the Smart Electric Sunroof. These features were earlier exclusive to the top trims and now make the Sportz (O) a compelling choice for buyers seeking a near-top-end experience without the full price tag.
New accessory infotainment
Adding to the list of customer-centric offerings, Hyundai is now providing a 25.55 cm touchscreen infotainment unit as a genuine accessory, priced at ₹14,999. This system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and includes a rear-view camera for added convenience. Hyundai is also backing this accessory with a 3-year warranty, which should give buyers added confidence in opting for it as an upgrade.