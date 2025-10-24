2025 Hyundai Venue bookings open at ₹25,000, colours and variant details out

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is all set for launch on November 4. Ahead of that, the carmaker has revealed the SUV on digital platforms, giving us a clear view of the upcoming avatar of the sub-compact SUV, which is one of the leading revenue churners for the brand. Also, Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the new generation Venue at a token amount of ₹25,000 across the country, at the dealerships as well as online.

The new Venue will come, rejuvenating the appeal of the popular SUV. Also, the new model will revamp Venue's competition with tough rivals like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, among others. It is expected to boost the overall sales numbers of the South Korean auto giant in the coming months, resulting in a higher market share for the brand.

Here's everything you must know before the 2025 Hyundai Venue launches in India on November 4.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Booking amount and procedure The Hyundai Venue is available for booking at a token amount of ₹25,000. The bookings for the new generation model of the SUV can be done at the Hyundai dealerships across the country. Also, the customers can book the car by visiting the dedicated online portal of the automaker.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Available in 8 variants Hyundai has also unveiled the variant details of the new Venue. The new generation Hyundai Venue will be offered in eight broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10.