2025 Hyundai Venue debuts in India with Level 2 ADAS at Rs. 7.90 lakh: 5 Things to know

Hyundai India has launched the 2025 Venue, starting at 7.90 lakh. The new-gen compact SUV gets a bold design, dual 12.3-inch displays, Level 2 ADAS, and three engine options, including a new automatic gearbox, to take on the Brezza, Nexon, and Sonet.

Govind Choudhary
Updated4 Nov 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Hyundai India has launched the 2025 Venue, starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.90 lakh.
Hyundai India has launched the 2025 Venue, starting at ₹7.90 lakh. (Hyundai)

After weeks of teasers and anticipation, Hyundai India has officially launched the new-generation Venue, priced from 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed compact SUV arrives with updated styling, a feature-packed cabin, and multiple engine options. Here are five key things to know about the 2025 Hyundai Venue.

1. Prices start at 7.90 lakh

The new Venue range begins at 7.90 lakh and is available across eight variants — HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8, and HX10. Buyers can also choose from eight exterior shades, including new dual-tone options such as Hazel Blue with an Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with a contrasting black roof.

2. Bold new design

Hyundai has given the Venue a significant visual upgrade. The 2025 model features redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new grille, updated LED headlamps and DRLs, and fresh tail-lamp graphics connected by a full-width LED light bar. Completing the exterior makeover are new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a more sculpted stance.

3. Feature-rich interior with dual screens

The cabin has undergone a complete transformation, highlighted by dual 12.3-inch curved displays for the infotainment system and digital driver’s display. The interior also gets a new dashboard and centre console design, a three-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

4. Level 2 ADAS and enhanced safety

Safety and technology have taken a step forward with the inclusion of Hyundai’s Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The SUV is also equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a blind-spot monitoring system, and BlueLink connected car technology.

5. Three powertrain options and new automatic gearbox

The new Venue continues with its familiar engine lineup — a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. However, Hyundai has introduced a new six-speed torque converter automatic for improved refinement. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

With its upgraded design, tech-laden interior, and wider transmission options, the 2025 Hyundai Venue is set to strengthen its position against rivals like the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO in India’s competitive compact SUV segment.

