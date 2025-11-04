2025 Hyundai Venue debuts in India with Level 2 ADAS at Rs. 7.90 lakh: 5 Things to know

After weeks of teasers and anticipation, Hyundai India has officially launched the new-generation Venue, priced from ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed compact SUV arrives with updated styling, a feature-packed cabin, and multiple engine options. Here are five key things to know about the 2025 Hyundai Venue.

1. Prices start at ₹ 7.90 lakh The new Venue range begins at ₹7.90 lakh and is available across eight variants — HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8, and HX10. Buyers can also choose from eight exterior shades, including new dual-tone options such as Hazel Blue with an Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with a contrasting black roof.

2. Bold new design Hyundai has given the Venue a significant visual upgrade. The 2025 model features redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new grille, updated LED headlamps and DRLs, and fresh tail-lamp graphics connected by a full-width LED light bar. Completing the exterior makeover are new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a more sculpted stance.

3. Feature-rich interior with dual screens The cabin has undergone a complete transformation, highlighted by dual 12.3-inch curved displays for the infotainment system and digital driver’s display. The interior also gets a new dashboard and centre console design, a three-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

4. Level 2 ADAS and enhanced safety Safety and technology have taken a step forward with the inclusion of Hyundai’s Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The SUV is also equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a blind-spot monitoring system, and BlueLink connected car technology.

5. Three powertrain options and new automatic gearbox The new Venue continues with its familiar engine lineup — a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. However, Hyundai has introduced a new six-speed torque converter automatic for improved refinement. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

