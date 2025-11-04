2025 Hyundai Venue launching today: Live and latest updates

The new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue is launching today, as one of the most-awaited car launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2025. The sub-compact SUV segment in India is one of the most competitive and highly in-demand segments in the country's auto market, and it has been growing at an ever-increasing pace. The launch of the new-generation Venue will further accelerate growth in this category. Not only that, this SUV is also expected to boost the South Korean automaker's market share significantly in the coming months.
The new Venue will be launched alongside its sporty and performance-oriented sibling Hyundai Venue N Line. Upon launch, the Venue will rejuvenate its competition with some of the toughest rivals in this segment, including models like the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
Both the new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue and 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line come packing a plethora of safety features. They get six airbags, amplifying safety for front and rear occupants. Also, they come equipped with ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), HAC, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto-hold function, 360-degree surround view camera, auto-dimming IRVM, all four disc brakes, and three-point seatbelts with a reminder for all seatbelts and blind spot monitors. Also, a key upgrade is the Level 2 ADAS suite.
The new Hyundai Venue looks more premium than ever before. Dimensionally, it has become wider and taller. The SUV has grown wider by 30 mm and tallr by 48 mm, adopting a bolder road presence than the outgoing version. The sub-4 metre compact SUV now measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,665 mm in height, while the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,520 mm.
The 2025 Hyundai Venue and its N Line badged sibling has received a major design update. The makeover took place following the automaker's contemporary design philosophy, which is visible in the Creta and Alcazar. New Venue sports revamped LED lights at front and rear, reworked bumpers, skid plate, larger alloy wheels, sleeker body contours, bridge type roof rails, etc.
The new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue is already available for booking across India. The customers can book the SUV at a token amount of ₹25,000 by visiting the Hyundai dealerships. Also, it can be booked via the dedicated online platform. Its sporty sibling Hyundai Venue N Line, which also received its next-generation update, is also available for booking at a token amount of ₹25,000. The customers planning to buy the new Hyundai Venue N Line can book the car online or visit the dealerships.
The launch of the 2025 Hyundai Venue will intensify the competition in one of the segments of the Indian passenger vehicle market that witnesses fierce rivalry. With the presence of automakers like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Renault, Skoda, etc., the sub-4 metre SUV space is one of the categories in the country that sees the highest consumer traction. Hyundai Venue is a key player in this segment and the launch of a significantly updated and more modernised iteration of the SUV will certainly intensify the competition in this space. At the same time, it will boost Hyundai's market share and grip in the segment.
The 2025 Hyundai Venue is one of the biggest car launches of 2025 in India. The sub-compact SUV that is one of the bestsellers in its segment as well as in the South Korean car manufacturer's product lineup has received a plethora of updates - on the design and feature fronts. Clearly, Hyundai is ready to take its game one notch up in the sub-compact SUV segment, with the launch of the 2025 Hyundai Venue.
