2025 Hyundai Venue launching today: Live and latest updates

The new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue is launching today, as one of the most-awaited car launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2025. The sub-compact SUV segment in India is one of the most competitive and highly in-demand segments in the country's auto market, and it has been growing at an ever-increasing pace. The launch of the new-generation Venue will further accelerate growth in this category. Not only that, this SUV is also expected to boost the South Korean automaker's market share significantly in the coming months.

The new Venue will be launched alongside its sporty and performance-oriented sibling Hyundai Venue N Line. Upon launch, the Venue will rejuvenate its competition with some of the toughest rivals in this segment, including models like the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.