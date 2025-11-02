2025 Hyundai Venue N Line bookings open at ₹25,000, variants and colours revealed

The Hyundai Venue N Line is one of the few sporty performance-focused cars available in the mass-market segment, and it is ready for the new generation avatar. The new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue is slated to launch in India on November 4. The carmaker will also launch the sportier N-Line badged version of the sub-compact SUV on the same date. Ahead of its upcoming launch, the automaker has revealed the Hyundai Venue N Line on digital platforms, giving us a clear view of the sporty SUV. Besides that, the Hyundai Venue N Line bookings have also commenced.
Here is a quick list of facts that we know about the upcoming new generation Hyundai Venue N Line.
|2025 Hyundai Venue N Line booking details
|Booking amount
|₹25,000
|Launch date
|November 4
|Expected price
|₹11 lakh - ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hyundai has opened bookings for the new generation Venue just a few days back. Now, just like the standard version of the upcoming Venue, the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line is available for booking at an amount of ₹25,000. Booking for the SUV can be done online via the automaker's dedicated website. Also, the customers can book the SUV by visiting the dealerships.
|2025 Hyundai Venue N Line variants and colours
|Variants
|N6 and N10
|Colours
|Monotone: Atlas White, Titan Grey, Dragon Red, Abyss Black, and Hazel Blue
Dual tone: Atlas White with Abyss Black roof, Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof, and Dragon Red with Abyss Black roof
The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line will be available in two variant options - N6 and N10. Both these variants would be available across manual and automatic transmission options.
The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line will be available in eight different colour options, including five monotone and three dual-tone choices. The monotone colours of the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line are Atlas White, Titan Grey, Dragon Red, Abyss Black, and Hazel Blue. On the other hand, the dual tone colour options are - Atlas White with Abyss Black roof, Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof, and Dragon Red with an Abyss Black roof. Inside the cabin, the performance-focused sub-compact SUV will get an all-black interior theme with red highlights.
