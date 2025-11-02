2025 Hyundai Venue N Line bookings open at ₹25,000, variants and colours revealed

The Hyundai Venue N Line is one of the few sporty performance-focused cars available in the mass-market segment, and it is ready for the new generation avatar. The new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue is slated to launch in India on November 4. The carmaker will also launch the sportier N-Line badged version of the sub-compact SUV on the same date. Ahead of its upcoming launch, the automaker has revealed the Hyundai Venue N Line on digital platforms, giving us a clear view of the sporty SUV. Besides that, the Hyundai Venue N Line bookings have also commenced.

Here is a quick list of facts that we know about the upcoming new generation Hyundai Venue N Line.

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Booking

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line booking details Booking amount ₹ 25,000 Launch date November 4 Expected price ₹ 11 lakh - ₹ 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai has opened bookings for the new generation Venue just a few days back. Now, just like the standard version of the upcoming Venue, the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line is available for booking at an amount of ₹25,000. Booking for the SUV can be done online via the automaker's dedicated website. Also, the customers can book the SUV by visiting the dealerships.

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Variant and colours

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line variants and colours Variants N6 and N10 Colours Monotone: Atlas White, Titan Grey, Dragon Red, Abyss Black, and Hazel Blue

Dual tone: Atlas White with Abyss Black roof, Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof, and Dragon Red with Abyss Black roof

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line will be available in two variant options - N6 and N10. Both these variants would be available across manual and automatic transmission options.