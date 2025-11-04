2025 Hyundai Venue set to launch today: Expected price, variants, features and more

Hyundai is gearing up for one of its most significant launches in recent years — the 2025 Venue, a refreshed version of its popular compact SUV. The Korean automaker is set to launch the third-generation Venue today, a rival to the Brezza and Nexon, featuring sharper styling, enhanced technology, and a restructured variant lineup.

Pricing and variants The 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to be priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom), marking a modest increase over the current model’s range of ₹7.26 lakh to ₹12.46 lakh.

Hyundai is reportedly moving to a new HX-series nomenclature for its trims, likely ranging from HX2 at the entry level to HX10 at the top. Each variant will feature distinct combinations of engines and gearboxes, with prices scaling according to the features on offer.

The HX2 variant is expected to start near ₹8 lakh, while the fully loaded HX10 could reach around ₹13 lakh, reflecting the addition of premium equipment and new tech.

Design and Exterior Updates Visually, the 2025 Venue adopts a bolder and more modern aesthetic, aligning with Hyundai’s global design language. The front fascia features a reworked grille, new LED lighting signatures, and a refined bumper design.

Sleeker body contours and larger alloy wheel options enhance its stance, while colour choices now include six monotone and two dual-tone combinations. The overall effect is a sharper, more upscale look that distinguishes the new Venue from its predecessor.

Inside, the dashboard layout has been simplified and refined, featuring higher-quality materials and dual 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system in mid and top trims.

Technology and Features Hyundai is doubling down on in-car technology and comfort. The 2025 Venue is expected to feature a pair of 12.3-inch screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a host of new convenience options including ventilated seats, a sunroof (possibly panoramic), ambient lighting, multiple USB ports, and wireless charging.

Inside, the cabin of the new Venue is markedly more modern and tech-centric compared with the outgoing model.

Safety equipment is also being upgraded, with six airbags as standard and Level 2 ADAS expected on higher trims.

The HX7, HX8 and HX10 variants are likely to receive the most advanced technology packages, while lower trims will retain core essentials to keep pricing accessible.

Engines and Performance Under the bonnet, the 2025 Venue may continue with Hyundai’s proven engine line-up:

1.2-litre petrol for entry variants,

1.0-litre turbo-petrol with manual and DCT gearbox options, and

1.5-litre diesel, which could now also be paired with an automatic gearbox for the first time.