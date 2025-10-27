2025 Hyundai Venue to Tata Sierra: Exciting SUVs launching in November

October is ending, and it is exciting times are ahead for car lovers. The Indian SUV market is all set for some exciting model launches in November this year. Starting with the new generation Hyundai Venue, the Indian SUV segment will see the launch of Tata Sierra, marking the comeback of one of the iconic premium SUVs of all time in the country. Besides that, the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier will receive the automaker's indigenously built 1.5-litre petrol engine in November.

Hyundai Motor India will launch the second-generation Venue on 4th November 2025.

2025 Hyundai Venue The 2025 Hyundai Venue is one of the biggest car launches this year, slated for November 4. The sub-compact SUV's new generation avatar has received a major design makeover at the front, side and rear, while the interior of the SUV too has been updated significantly with a new layout and fresh features, as well as more upmarket materials. On the powertrain front, the SUV will continue with the same setups as the current model, but there will be a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission that will be available with the diesel engine.

Tata Sierra The new Tata Sierra was showcased in its concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo. Now, the SUV is gearing up for a grand launch, which will bring back the nostalgia of the original Sierra, one of the premium SUVs in India, with the ‘Alpine window’ design philosophy being one of the USPs. Tata has blended the original design elements with modern styling language to make the new Sierra. It will be available in both ICE and EV avatars. Expect a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel motor to be available with the new Sierra, while transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit.

Tata Safari and Tata Harrier will receive a 1.5-litre petrol engine.