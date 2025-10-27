2025 Hyundai Venue variant-wise powertrains explained

Mainak Das
Published27 Oct 2025, 10:21 AM IST
The Indian SUV space is ready to see quite some action in November 2025. One of the most exciting launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in November is going to be the 2025 Hyundai Venue, which will be the next-generation iteration of the sub-compact SUV that has become widely popular and one of the leading revenue churners for the South Korean auto company.

Hyundai has already revealed the new generation Venue on digital platforms ahead of its scheduled launch on November 4. The SUV will be available in eight broad trim choices - HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. Bookings for the new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue have already commenced across the country through the dealerships and a dedicated online platform. Upon launch, it will ramp up competition with rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

If you are planning to buy the 2025 Hyundai Venue, here is a detailed explainer of the variant-wise powertrain choices.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Variants, price and booking

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will be available in eight broad variant options. These are HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. The SUV is expected to be priced between 8 lakh and 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the SUV have already started across the country. Interested customers of the 2025 Hyundai Venue can book the SUV via the dedicated online platform by paying a token amount of 25,000. Also, they can book the new Venue by visiting the nearest dealerships.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Powertrain options

The new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The engine choices of the new SUV remain the same as the current outgoing model. In that case, the Venue will get the engine options of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit.

EnginePowerTorqueTransmission
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol82 bhp114 Nm5-speed MT
1.0-litre turbo-petrol118 bhp172 Nm6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT
1.5-litre diesel114 bhp250 Nm6-speed MT / 6-speed torque converter AT

Transmission choices will include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual transmission, a six-speed torque converter automatic and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. Among these transmission choices, barring the six-speed torque converter automatic unit, other options are available with the outgoing Hyundai Venue.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Variant-wise powertrain

Variant1.2-litre NA petrol MT1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT1.5-litre diesel MT1.5-litre diesel AT
HX 2YesYesNoYesNo
HX 4YesNoNoNoNo
HX 5YesYesYesYesYes
HX 6YesNoYesNoNo
HX 6TYesNoNoNoNo
HX 7NoNoNoYesNo
HX 8NoYesYesNoNo
HX 10NoNoYesNoYes

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will be available in eight broad trim options, while there will be five different powertrain combinations for the sub-compact SUV, which will include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a five-speed manual gearbox, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox, a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual gearbox and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

