2025 Hyundai Venue variant-wise powertrains explained

The Indian SUV space is ready to see quite some action in November 2025. One of the most exciting launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in November is going to be the 2025 Hyundai Venue, which will be the next-generation iteration of the sub-compact SUV that has become widely popular and one of the leading revenue churners for the South Korean auto company.

Hyundai has already revealed the new generation Venue on digital platforms ahead of its scheduled launch on November 4. The SUV will be available in eight broad trim choices - HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. Bookings for the new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue have already commenced across the country through the dealerships and a dedicated online platform. Upon launch, it will ramp up competition with rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

If you are planning to buy the 2025 Hyundai Venue, here is a detailed explainer of the variant-wise powertrain choices.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Variants, price and booking The 2025 Hyundai Venue will be available in eight broad variant options. These are HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. The SUV is expected to be priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the SUV have already started across the country. Interested customers of the 2025 Hyundai Venue can book the SUV via the dedicated online platform by paying a token amount of ₹25,000. Also, they can book the new Venue by visiting the nearest dealerships.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Powertrain options The new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The engine choices of the new SUV remain the same as the current outgoing model. In that case, the Venue will get the engine options of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit.

Engine Power Torque Transmission 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 82 bhp 114 Nm 5-speed MT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 118 bhp 172 Nm 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 1.5-litre diesel 114 bhp 250 Nm 6-speed MT / 6-speed torque converter AT

Transmission choices will include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual transmission, a six-speed torque converter automatic and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. Among these transmission choices, barring the six-speed torque converter automatic unit, other options are available with the outgoing Hyundai Venue.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Variant-wise powertrain

Variant 1.2-litre NA petrol MT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT 1.5-litre diesel MT 1.5-litre diesel AT HX 2 Yes Yes No Yes No HX 4 Yes No No No No HX 5 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes HX 6 Yes No Yes No No HX 6T Yes No No No No HX 7 No No No Yes No HX 8 No Yes Yes No No HX 10 No No Yes No Yes

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will be available in eight broad trim options, while there will be five different powertrain combinations for the sub-compact SUV, which will include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a five-speed manual gearbox, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox, a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual gearbox and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.