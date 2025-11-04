2025 Hyundai Venue launched with a plethora of updates, price starts at ₹7.90 lakh

The 2025 Hyundai Venue, one of the most-awaited cars in India, has finally launched in India, along with its sportier and performance-focused sibling, Venue N Line, which has been unveiled. The new generation Hyundai Venue has been launched at an introductory starting price of ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory price will be available till December 31. Hyundai has not revealed the pricing of diesel models or the Venue N Line. The pricing of the 1.2-litre petrol motor-powered HX2, HX4, and HX5 has been revealed. Expect the automaker to reveal the pricing of the other variants and Venue N Line soon.

2025 Hyundai Venue 1.2-litre MPi petrol Price (ex-showroom) HX 2 ₹ 789,900 HX 4 ₹ 879,900 HX 5 ₹ 914,900

Bookings for both the SUVs have already opened a few days ago, available at a token amount of ₹25,000. Customers seeking to buy the new Venue or Venue N Line can book the car by visiting the dealerships or through a dedicated online platform.

2025 Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line: Exterior The exterior of the new Venue and its N Line badged sibling has received a major makeover. The new Venue has adopted a bolder and more aesthetic modern design philosophy, aligning with Hyundai's contemporary design philosophy. The design philosophy is visible in Venue's bigger siblings - Creta and Alcazar.

The front profile of the SUVs has received new LED headlamps, new LED DRL, revamped bumper design and a heavily reworked grille. The N Line badged model gets the sporty Red trim. The side profile of both SUVs looks more stylish with sleeker body contours. The new SUV gets larger alloy wheel options. Moving to the rear, the restyling continues with new design LED taillights and an updated tailgate.

The new Venue is available in eight exterior colour options, which include six monotone and two dual-tone combinations. The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line gets five monotone and three dual-tone paint choices. The monotone colours are Atlas White, Titan Grey, Dragon Red, Abyss Black, and Hazel Blue. On the other hand, the dual tone colour options are Atlas White with Abyss Black roof, Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof, and Dragon Red with an Abyss Black roof.

2025 Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line: Features The new Venue and Venue N Line have received a major design makeover and feature updates inside the cabin as well. The SUV now get new dual 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment system and driver display, BlueLink connected car technology with 70 features, an eight-speaker Bose music system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, etc.

2025 Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line: Powertrain The 2025 Hyundai Venue retains the same powertrain as the outgoing model. The second-generation Venue gets the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. However, this time, a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is offered with the diesel engine. On the other hand, the new Venue N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a DCT automatic unit.