2025 Hyundai Venue & Venue N Line to launch tomorrow. Top 5 facts you must know

The new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue is all set to reenergise the sub-compact SUV segment in India, which is considered one of the most competitive and high-in-demand categories in the country's passenger vehicle market. The automaker has already revealed the 2025 Hyundai Venue, and it looks quite impressive compared to the outgoing model. The new generation avatar of the Venue is already available for booking across India at a token amount of ₹25,000. It will be launched alongside the sporty and performance-focused version Hyundai Venue N Line, which is also available for booking at the same price across the country.

Advertisement

The new generation Hyundai Venue will come sporting a significantly updated design, a wide range of new features, adding a premium vibe inside the cabin, while the addition of a six-speed torque converter with the diesel engine further adds appeal to the SUV. The new Venue comes packing a host of safety features, powered by advanced technology.

Here are the top five key facts of the new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue.

2025 Hyundai Venue & Venue N Line: Booking The 2025 Hyundai Venue and its sporty avatar, the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line, are available for booking across India. The booking amount for both the SUVs is ₹25,000. The customers can book the SUVs via the dedicated online platforms or by visiting their nearest Hyundai dealerships.

Advertisement

2025 Hyundai Venue & Venue N Line: Key design changes Both the Venue and Venue N Line have received significant design updates in their new generation avatars. The front, side and rear profiles have gone through significant makeover touches. The new Venue and Venue N Line come with updated headlamps and LED DRLs, new designs for bumpers, updated side profiles, new design alloy wheels, revamped LED taillights, etc. Inside the cabin as well, the layout of the dashboard has been updated.

2025 Hyundai Venue & Venue N Line: Key features The new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line come with a wide range of new features inside their cabins. These include new dual 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment system and driver display, BlueLink connected car technology with 70 features, an eight-speaker Bose music system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, etc.

Advertisement

2025 Hyundai Venue & Venue N Line: Safety features Both the new Venue and Ven N Line come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, TPMS, EPB with auto-hold function, 360-degree surround view camera, auto-dimming IRVM, all four disc brakes, and three-point seatbelts with a reminder for all seatbelts and blind spot monitors. Also, a key upgrade is the Level 2 ADAS suite.

2025 Hyundai Venue & Venue N Line: Powertrain The 2025 Hyundai Venue will retain the same powertrain as the current model. The second generation Venue will be available with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission choices will include a five-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. However, this time, a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will also be offered with the diesel engine. On the other hand, the new Venue N Line powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a DCT automatic unit.