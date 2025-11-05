2025 Hyundai Venue intensifies competition with Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon

The 2025 Hyundai Venue has been launched in India at an introductory price of ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai has announced the pricing for only three trims - HX 2, HX 4 and HX 5, which are powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The introductory pricing will be available till December 31. With this, the South Korean auto giant has ramped up the competition in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

The sub-compact SUV segment is considered the most competitive category in the country's PV market. Alongside the Hyundai Venue, two other popular models in this space are the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. With the launch of the 2025 Venue, Hyundai has intensified the competition with the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Here is a comparison of these three SUVs to see how they stand against each other in terms of pricing.

2025 Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Price

2025 Hyundai Venue Maruti Suzuki Brezza Tata Nexon ₹ 7.90 lakh - ₹ 9.15 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 8.26 lakh - ₹ 12.86 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 7.32 lakh - ₹ 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is available in limited trim choices. It is now priced between ₹7.90 lakh and ₹9.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced between ₹8.26 lakh and ₹12.86 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon comes priced between ₹7.32 lakh and ₹13.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

If we consider the starting price of all three cars here, the Venue is the most affordable one. When the Venue's higher-end variants' pricing is announced, expect those to be competitive against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon. Also, the pricing of the base variants that will be revised once the introductory offer is over is expected to remain competitive as well.