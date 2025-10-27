2025 Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Specifications compared

Mainak Das
27 Oct 2025
The 2025 Hyundai Venue is gearing up for its launch on November 4. Ahead of that, the South Korean auto giant has revealed the SUV on its digital platforms, giving us a clear view. Also, Hyundai has revealed the variant details. The dimensions and specification details of the upcoming new generation 2025 Hyundai Venue have been revealed as well. Upon launch, the new generation avatar of the SUV will ramp up its competition with rivals like Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, two of the most sold models in the Indian sub-compact SUV segment.

Here is a quick comparison of the dimensions and powertrain specifications between the 2025 Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

2025 Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Dimensions

2025 Hyundai VenueTata NexonMaruti Suzuki Brezza
Length3,995 mm3,995 mm3,995 mm
Width1,800 mm1,804 mm1,790 mm
Height1,665 mm1,620 mm1,685 mm
Wheelbase2,520 mm2,498 mm2,500 mm
Ground clearance195 mm208 mm198 mm

The Hyundai Venue measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,665 mm in height, while it has a 2,520 mm wheelbase, which is 20 mm longer than before. The Tata Nexon measures with same length and is slightly wider. The Nexon is shorter in height than the new Venue, while the wheelbase is shorter too. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has the same overall length at 3,995 mm, but it is slightly narrower at 1,790 mm. The Brezza is the tallest among these three SUVs and has a 2,500 mm wheelbase.

2025 Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Powertrain

The 2025 Hyundai Venue retains the same engine and transmission options as the current model. The only update on the powertrain front for the SUV is the addition of the six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, which comes with the diesel motor.

Tata Nexon also comes with a multi-fuel and multi-powertrain strategy. The SUV offers the choice of petrol, diesel, CNG, and EV powertrains and is the only one in its segment to have so. In transmissions, Nexon comes with manual, AMT, and DCT automatic transmissions.

Unlike the Hyundai Venue and Nexon, the Brezza gets a single 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine that uses mild hybrid tech in most variants. Maruti Suzuki also offers a CNG option with this engine. Transmission options for the Brezza are a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit.

