2025 Hyundai Venue: Which variant offers the best value for money?

The 2025 Hyundai Venue was launched in India recently, incorporating a plethora of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. Hyundai launched the new Venue at an introductory starting price of ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory price of the sub-compact SUV will be available till December 31. Available in eight broad trim options: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10, the new Venue's entire price list is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

The second-generation Hyundai Venue has received a major design makeover, while the interior has received a wide range of fresh features aided by advanced technology. On the powertrain front as well, the SUV has received a new diesel-AT powertrain combination, amplifying its appeal.

If you are planning to buy the 2025 Hyundai Venue, here is a detailed view of which variant offers the best value for money.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Which variant offers what? The 2025 Hyundai Venue comes loaded with features powered by advanced technology. Finding the best value-for-money variant of the SUV could be a tricky part. Here is a comprehensive view of each variant of the new Venue, with all the key offerings.

Trims Exterior Interior and features Safety features Remark HX 2 Halogen projector headlights, LED DRL, LED tail lights, 15 or 16-inch steel wheels, shark-fin antenna, front and rear skid plates Black theme, fabric seat upholstery, height adjustable front headrests, flat-bottom steering wheel, 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-speaker audio system, analogue-digital driver’s display, steering mounted audio controls, manual AC, rear AC vent, Type C USB ports for front and second-row, 12V power outlet, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows, tilt adjustable steering wheel, day/night IRVM 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HSA, seatbelt reminder for all seats, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, rear parking sensors, front-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat anchorages Gets all the key features and makes sense if you are on a budget. HX 4 Dark chrome grille, ORVM integrated turn indicators Dual-tone dove grey and dark grey theme, dual-tone fabric seat upholstery, electrically foldable ORVMs TPMS, rear defogger, rear parking camera Best for the buyers seeking a naturally aspirated petrol engine with basic amenities at a budget. HX 5 NA Front armrest with storage (AT), Height adjustable driver’s seat, sunroof, paddle shifter (AT), cruise control (Turbo-petrol and diesel), remote engine start (Petrol), push start/stop button (Petrol), auto-folding ORVMs (Petrol) NA Fit for buyers seeking sunroof-equipped variant under ₹ 10 lakh. HX 6 Quad-beam Auto-LED headlights, dark chrome door handles, roof rails, rear spoiler, black ORVMs Auto AC, wireless phone charger, cooled glovebox (AT), front tweeters, leatherette wrapped steering wheel (AT), leatherette wrapped gear shifter, height adjustable rear headrests (AT), 60:40 split seats (AT), 2-step reclining rear seats (AT), rear window sunshade, flat-bottom steering wheel, rear centre armrest (AT), Vanity mirror for passenger, boot lamp (AT) Rear wiper and washer One of the most value for money variants, offerings almost everything under ₹ 11 lakh. HX 6T NA Voice assisted sunroof, connected car tech, ITA updates NA Basically HX 6 with connected car features. HX 7 16-inch alloy wheels, LED turn indicators Moon white ambient lighting for crash pad NA One of the most value for money diesel sub-compact SUV. HX 8 NA Dark navy and dove grey theme, leatherette seat upholstery, ventilated front seats, 4-way powered driver’s seat, Multiple driving modes - Eco, normal, sport (AT), multi-terrain modes - sand, mud, snow (AT) EPB with auto hold, all-wheel disc brakes (AT) Value for money if you are seeking a turbo-petrol engine and plethora of features, sans ADAS and bigger screens. HX 10 NA Curved dual screen setup including 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-speaker Bose audio system, idle start/stop (Turbo-petrol) Front and side parking sensors, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS suite Top-end trim fit for buyers seeking everything.

The above table details all the key design elements, features, and technology available for each variant of the 2025 Hyundai Venue. The base variant HX 2 comes with all the key features, and it is a practical variant if you are looking for a host of upmarket features under a budget. If you are looking for a turbocharged petrol engine-powered variant with all the basic features, and the budget is tight, go for the HX 4.

Advertisement