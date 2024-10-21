2025 Jeep Meridian launched in India with new design and updated features: Price, booking and other details

Jeep India has launched the 2025 Meridian SUV, featuring a facelift and new tech. Priced from 24.99 lakh, it retains the 2.0-litre diesel engine, offers five or seven seats, and includes advanced features like a digital cluster, infotainment system, and ADAS in the Overland trim.

Updated21 Oct 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Jeep India has introduced the 2025 Meridian SUV with a minor facelift and several feature enhancements. Starting at 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Meridian is available in four trims: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland.

Under the bonnet, the 2025 Jeep Meridian continues with its 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. With a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl, Jeep asserts the Meridian as one of the most efficient SUVs in its segment.

In terms of design, the 2025 Jeep Meridian sports a refreshed front fascia. The LED headlights now sit above a redesigned black section, while a chrome strip has been added to the lower part of the front bumper. However, the SUV retains its signature seven-slot grille. At the rear, the updated LED tail lights feature satin chrome accents, complemented by a horizontal chrome bar. The side profile, with its trapezoidal wheel arches, adds to the rugged yet stylish appeal of the vehicle.

Inside, the Meridian is available in both five- and seven-seat configurations. The cabin now features upgraded materials, including vegan leather (vinyl fabric in the Longitude variant) and suede/vegan leather accents, with copper stitching for a touch of luxury. Soft-touch materials are used generously on the seats, dashboard, and armrests, enhancing the overall premium feel of the interior.

The SUV has also received significant tech upgrades. It boasts a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, alongside a 10.1-inch full HD touchscreen infotainment system. The latter includes built-in navigation and wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Further tech enhancements include wireless smartphone charging, multiple USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, electric-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

The updated Meridian also comes equipped with Jeep's upgraded Uconnect system, featuring GSDP 2.0 connectivity protocol. This suite of connected services includes features such as automatic SOS calls, remote engine start/stop with preconditioning, Alexa home-to-vehicle integration, smartwatch connectivity, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

On the top-spec Overland trim, Jeep has introduced Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) designed specifically for Indian road conditions. Key features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, and a surround-view monitor, amongst others.

Bookings for this car are now open for 50,000, and deliveries are set to commence by the end of October 2024.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Business NewsAuto News2025 Jeep Meridian launched in India with new design and updated features: Price, booking and other details

