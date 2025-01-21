Kawasaki has introduced the 2025 Ninja 500 in India with a fresh update, catering to enthusiasts of the middleweight sportbike segment. Priced competitively, this latest iteration offers advanced features. Here are five key highlights to know about the new Ninja 500.

1. Price and styling updates The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 has a price tag of ₹5.29 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a modest ₹5,000 increase over the 2024 model.

For the new model year, Kawasaki has introduced a striking new colour scheme. The Ninja 500 is now available exclusively in Metallic Carbon Grey, which enhances its sporty and premium appeal. However, this is the only visual update for 2025.

2. Engine and Performance Enhancements Under the skin, the Ninja 500 boasts a 451 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Compared to the Ninja 400, it features a longer stroke of 58.6 mm (up from 51.8 mm), allowing it to produce more torque. The bike generates 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm, a noticeable improvement from the 37 Nm at 8,000 rpm offered by its predecessor. Power remains at 45 bhp but now peaks earlier at 9,000 rpm instead of 10,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch for seamless shifting.

3. Hardware and Dimensions The Ninja 500 sits on a trellis frame with a suspension setup comprising telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 310 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, supported by a dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle features a seat height of 785 mm, making it accessible to a wide range of riders.

4. Modern Features and Connectivity Kawasaki has equipped the Ninja 500 with an LCD digital instrument cluster offering smartphone connectivity. This allows riders to access notifications, riding logs, and community features. Additional modern conveniences include the Kawasaki Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System (KIPASS) and a Type-C charging port, ensuring the bike stays technologically competitive.