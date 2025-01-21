Kawasaki has launched the 2025 Ninja 500 in India, priced at ₹ 5.29 lakh. The bike features a new colour, improved torque, and advanced tech like smartphone connectivity. It competes with the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF-R3, and KTM RC 390 in the middleweight sportbike segment.

Kawasaki has introduced the 2025 Ninja 500 in India with a fresh update, catering to enthusiasts of the middleweight sportbike segment. Priced competitively, this latest iteration offers advanced features. Here are five key highlights to know about the new Ninja 500.

For the new model year, Kawasaki has introduced a striking new colour scheme. The Ninja 500 is now available exclusively in Metallic Carbon Grey, which enhances its sporty and premium appeal. However, this is the only visual update for 2025.

2. Engine and Performance Enhancements Under the skin, the Ninja 500 boasts a 451 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Compared to the Ninja 400, it features a longer stroke of 58.6 mm (up from 51.8 mm), allowing it to produce more torque. The bike generates 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm, a noticeable improvement from the 37 Nm at 8,000 rpm offered by its predecessor. Power remains at 45 bhp but now peaks earlier at 9,000 rpm instead of 10,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch for seamless shifting.

3. Hardware and Dimensions The Ninja 500 sits on a trellis frame with a suspension setup comprising telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 310 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, supported by a dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle features a seat height of 785 mm, making it accessible to a wide range of riders.

4. Modern Features and Connectivity Kawasaki has equipped the Ninja 500 with an LCD digital instrument cluster offering smartphone connectivity. This allows riders to access notifications, riding logs, and community features. Additional modern conveniences include the Kawasaki Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System (KIPASS) and a Type-C charging port, ensuring the bike stays technologically competitive.

5. Rivals in the Segment The Ninja 500 faces stiff competition from models such as the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF-R3, and KTM RC 390. With its refined performance and updated features, it aims to hold its own in this competitive segment.