Kawasaki India has launched the new 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650, which comes with a new colour theme. Launched at a price of ₹7.27 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes commanding a premium of ₹11,000 over the outgoing model. Also, the Japanese two-wheeler giant is offering up to ₹25,000 discount on the previous iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 to phase out the remaining stock. This brings down the price of the outgoing model to ₹6.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The closest rival of the all-new 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is the Triumph Daytona 660, which comes much more expensive, at ₹9.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking of the specifications of the newly launched Kawasaki Ninja 650, it gets the same engine and specifications as the outgoing model. Powering the newly launched 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 bike is the same 649 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission. This engine is capable of churning out 67 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of maximum torque at 6,700 rpm.

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is built around a steel trellis chassis and weighs 196 kg. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with 41 mm telescopic front forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock absorber handling the suspension duty. For braking duty, the new Ninja 650 gets 300 mm dual disc brakes at the front and a 220 mm disc brake at the rear.