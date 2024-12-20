Kawasaki's 2025 Z650RS, priced at ₹ 7.20 lakh in India, showcases a new Ebony finish with gold accents. It retains its powerful 649 cc engine and introduces Kawasaki Traction Control System for better safety, blending classic design with modern features.

Kawasaki has introduced the 2025 Z650RS in the Indian market, now available for ₹7.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model retains the same classic charm but comes with a refreshed Ebony colour scheme that distinguishes it from the previous iteration.

The new Ebony colour scheme brings a sophisticated mix of gloss black and gold accents. Moreover, the primary bodywork is finished in gloss black, complemented by striking gold stripes running along the fuel tank and the tail section. The alloy wheels are also painted in gold, adding to the motorcycle's premium aesthetic. Interestingly, Kawasaki has opted not to apply the golden finish to the front forks, a detail that might have added to the bike's luxurious appeal but was left untouched for this update.

In terms of design, the Z650RS continues to embody the brand's signature blend of classic and modern elements. The motorcycle's round headlamp, coupled with dual analogue gauges and a digital display at the centre, creates a retro feel, while the sleek, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and refined tail section offer a contemporary edge.

Under the skin, the Z650RS remains powered by the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that has been a mainstay in other Kawasaki models like the Ninja 650 and Versys 650. This engine produces 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and an assist and slip clutch for smoother shifting.

For rider safety, the 2025 Z650RS introduces the Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS), designed to provide enhanced stability on slippery surfaces or loose gravel, ensuring a safer riding experience.

The frame is a tubular diamond construction, which is paired with telescopic front forks offering 125 mm of travel and a rear monoshock providing 130 mm of travel. The motorcycle is equipped with dual 272 mm discs at the front and an 186 mm disc at the rear, ensuring powerful and reliable braking performance.