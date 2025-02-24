Kia India is expected to unveil the first facelift of its popular Carens in the latter half of 2025. While Kia has yet to officially confirm a launch date, several test mules of the facelifted Carens have been spotted undergoing trials on Indian roads, hinting at a number of design and feature enhancements, reported HT Auto.

Refreshed Exterior Design The upcoming Kia Carens facelift is likely to adopt a revised front fascia, featuring updated lighting clusters and a redesigned rear section. A notable design element could be the integration of Kia’s latest Starmap LED lighting signature, similar to the design cues seen on the EV5. The MPV may also sport a set of unique triangular LED daytime running lights.

Minimal changes are anticipated along the side profile, except for more aggressive-looking alloy wheels. The facelift is expected to retain familiar elements such as body cladding, door side mouldings, traditional door handles, and blacked-out A, B, and C pillars. At the rear, Kia could introduce vertically stacked taillamps, possibly connected by an LED light strip, along with a newly sculpted bumper.

Feature Upgrades and Interior Enhancements The Kia Carens facelift is expected to receive a substantial technology upgrade, with the most significant addition being Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The inclusion of a 360-degree camera system is also on the cards, enhancing overall safety and convenience.

Inside the cabin, Kia is likely to borrow elements from the upcoming Syros SUV. A key highlight could be the introduction of a 30-inch Trinity panoramic display, which combines a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-inch LCD digital instrument cluster, and a 5-inch digital panel for climate controls. Additionally, second-row ventilated seats may be introduced, complementing the existing front-ventilated seats for enhanced passenger comfort.

Powertrain Options to Remain Unchanged Under the bonnet, the Kia Carens facelift is expected to retain its current range of powertrain options. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit generates 158 bhp and 253 Nm, available with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel variant delivers 114 bhp and 250 Nm and is offered with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.