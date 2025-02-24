The Kia Carens facelift is anticipated in late 2025, featuring design upgrades and advanced technology like ADAS and a 30-inch display. The existing powertrains will likely continue, reinforcing the model's position in India's MPV segment with improved aesthetics and features.

Kia India is expected to unveil the first facelift of its popular Carens in the latter half of 2025. While Kia has yet to officially confirm a launch date, several test mules of the facelifted Carens have been spotted undergoing trials on Indian roads, hinting at a number of design and feature enhancements, reported HT Auto.

Minimal changes are anticipated along the side profile, except for more aggressive-looking alloy wheels. The facelift is expected to retain familiar elements such as body cladding, door side mouldings, traditional door handles, and blacked-out A, B, and C pillars. At the rear, Kia could introduce vertically stacked taillamps, possibly connected by an LED light strip, along with a newly sculpted bumper.

Feature Upgrades and Interior Enhancements The Kia Carens facelift is expected to receive a substantial technology upgrade, with the most significant addition being Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The inclusion of a 360-degree camera system is also on the cards, enhancing overall safety and convenience.

Inside the cabin, Kia is likely to borrow elements from the upcoming Syros SUV. A key highlight could be the introduction of a 30-inch Trinity panoramic display, which combines a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-inch LCD digital instrument cluster, and a 5-inch digital panel for climate controls. Additionally, second-row ventilated seats may be introduced, complementing the existing front-ventilated seats for enhanced passenger comfort.

Powertrain Options to Remain Unchanged Under the bonnet, the Kia Carens facelift is expected to retain its current range of powertrain options. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit generates 158 bhp and 253 Nm, available with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel variant delivers 114 bhp and 250 Nm and is offered with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.