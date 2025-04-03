2025 Kia Carens spotted testing: What to expect from the upcoming MPV refresh

Kia is reportedly gearing up to launch the facelifted 2025 Carens in India, and it could bring some exciting updates along with it.

A leaked image of alleged Kia Carens under wraps is showing on social media. Now, with its mid-life update, Kia is probably aiming to give the Carens a stylish refresh and some impressive new features, all while keeping its reliable powertrain options intact.

What is new on the outside? As per an HT Auto report, the updated Carens could get a fresh new face, with redesigned headlights, updated LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and a tweaked front bumper—all of which were spotted in recent test mule images. While the overall shape of the MPV stays the same, Kia is expected to make some subtle refinements to keep it looking sharp. Expect new alloy wheel designs and a fresh set of LED taillights at the back to complete the facelift.

Inside the cabin Reportedly, Kia is expected to introduce a redesigned centre console and refreshed air-conditioning vents, along with new seat upholstery in a different colour scheme. But the biggest highlight? A panoramic sunroof and two massive 12.3-inch digital displays—expected to be borrowed from the new Kia Syros—could make their way into the Carens, making the cabin feel more high-tech and premium than ever.

The Carens is expected to come with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and front and rear parking sensors as standard. And if that is not enough, the top trims could also get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera for added convenience and safety.

No changes are expected under the hood When it comes to power, the 2025 Carens is likely to stick with its existing engine lineup. That means buyers will still have three options: a 1.5-litre diesel engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Transmission choices are also expected to remain the same, with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a six-speed iMT for the turbo-petrol, a six-speed manual for the naturally aspirated petrol, and both manual and automatic options for the diesel.