KTM will officially launch the highly anticipated 2025 390 Adventure in India tomorrow, January 30, 2025, after the bike made its global debut at EICMA 2024.

What's new with the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure? The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has undergone a complete redesign, emerging as a more off-road and touring-oriented motorcycle compared to its predecessor. The updated model boasts an entirely new design featuring vertically stacked LED headlamps, fresh signature LED DRLs, and a high-mounted front fender that adds to its rugged appeal. Its size has increased, offering more comfort and space for taller riders.

Powering the 390 Adventure is the new 399cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine derived from the third-generation KTM 390 Duke. While official specifications remain under wraps, it is expected that the engine will deliver a peak power output of 45 bhp and 39 Nm of torque, identical to the current model. To enhance low-end power delivery, KTM may have revised the gear ratios and sprocket sizes. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip-and-assist clutch and bi-directional quickshifter, further improving the riding experience.

Variants and features The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will be available in two variants – the X and the S. The X variant will be geared towards touring enthusiasts and will feature alloy wheels, with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup. On the other hand, the 390 Adventure S is aimed at off-road aficionados, with a more robust 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels fitted with tubeless tyres. The S variant will also feature more advanced electronic aids compared to the X, enhancing its off-road capabilities.

Both variants come equipped with impressive new features. The 390 Adventure S will sport a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, borrowed from the new-generation 390 Duke. In addition, the S variant will offer multiple riding modes, traction control, ABS modes, cornering ABS, and cruise control, further bolstering its off-road prowess.

Pricing The current KTM 390 Adventure is priced at ₹2.84 lakh for the X variant, while the higher-spec S variant with spoke wheels is priced between ₹3.41 lakh and ₹3.64 lakh. Given the comprehensive upgrades on the 2025 model, it is expected to carry a slight price increase. The X variant is anticipated to start at ₹3 lakh, with the fully equipped S variant reaching ₹3.80 lakh, all ex-showroom prices.