KTM has officially launched the new-generation 390 Adventure in India, introducing a significantly upgraded model built on a fresh platform. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is available in two variants—X and Adventure—offering enhanced capability for touring and off-road exploration. Prices for the new range start at ₹2.9 lakh and go up to ₹3.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Revamped platform The latest iteration of the KTM 390 Adventure has undergone a complete redesign with an all-new steel-trellis frame complemented by a revised rear subframe, reported HT Auto. KTM has equipped the motorcycle with 43 mm WP Apex USD forks at the front and an offset-mounted monoshock at the rear, both of which are fully adjustable.

Reportedly, the Adventure variant is fitted with wire-spoked wheels—21-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear—shod in Apollo Tramplr dual-purpose tyres, making it more adventure-ready. In contrast, the X variant rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, catering to touring enthusiasts.

Upgraded engine performance At the heart of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure lies a 399 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, borrowed from the third-generation 390 Duke. This powertrain delivers an impressive 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. KTM has further refined the riding experience by incorporating an assist and slipper clutch, along with a quickshifter for seamless gear transitions.

Enhanced Design The new 390 Adventure sports a more Dakar-inspired aesthetic with a slimmer yet more muscular bodywork, designed to accommodate taller riders comfortably. The model also features a taller windscreen for improved wind protection and vertically stacked dual LED projector lamps, enhancing visibility.

Features In terms of technology, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is brimming with features. It boasts full-LED lighting with LED DRLs, a 5-inch TFT display, traction control, and dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode. Additionally, cornering ABS comes as standard. The motorcycle also offers three riding modes—Street, Rain, and Off-Road—to cater to diverse terrains and conditions.