KTM has officially launched the new-generation 390 Adventure in India, introducing a significantly upgraded model built on a fresh platform. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is available in two variants—X and Adventure—offering enhanced capability for touring and off-road exploration. Prices for the new range start at ₹2.9 lakh and go up to ₹3.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Reportedly, the Adventure variant is fitted with wire-spoked wheels—21-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear—shod in Apollo Tramplr dual-purpose tyres, making it more adventure-ready. In contrast, the X variant rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, catering to touring enthusiasts.

Upgraded engine performance At the heart of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure lies a 399 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, borrowed from the third-generation 390 Duke. This powertrain delivers an impressive 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. KTM has further refined the riding experience by incorporating an assist and slipper clutch, along with a quickshifter for seamless gear transitions.

Enhanced Design The new 390 Adventure sports a more Dakar-inspired aesthetic with a slimmer yet more muscular bodywork, designed to accommodate taller riders comfortably. The model also features a taller windscreen for improved wind protection and vertically stacked dual LED projector lamps, enhancing visibility.

Features In terms of technology, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is brimming with features. It boasts full-LED lighting with LED DRLs, a 5-inch TFT display, traction control, and dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode. Additionally, cornering ABS comes as standard. The motorcycle also offers three riding modes—Street, Rain, and Off-Road—to cater to diverse terrains and conditions.

Competition With these significant upgrades, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is poised to take on formidable rivals in the adventure-touring segment. Competitors include the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, and BMW G 310 GS, among others.