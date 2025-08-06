2025 Magnite Kuro Special Edition launched in India in all-black theme: Price, booking, features and more

Nissan Motor India has introduced the 2025 Magnite Kuro Special Edition in the domestic market, expanding its subcompact SUV range with a new all-black themed variant. Priced at ₹8.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the special edition is now open for bookings at authorised dealerships across the country for a token amount of ₹11,000.

2025 Magnite Kuro Special Edition: Design and features The Magnite Kuro Edition is offered across all engine and transmission configurations, retaining the core mechanical setup of the standard Magnite. The standout feature of the Kuro Edition is its cosmetic overhaul. It comes finished in a distinctive Onyx Black exterior paint, complemented by a piano black front grille, resin black skid plates at both ends, gloss black roof rails, black door handles, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The vehicle also features a ‘Kuro’ badge on the left fender and blacked-out LED headlamps.

Inside, the Kuro Edition carries forward the dark aesthetic with an all-black dashboard. Additional details include piano-black accents on the gear shift garnish, steering wheel insert, sun visors, and door trims. A Sable Black wireless charger is provided as standard, while a stealth-themed dashboard camera is available as an optional accessory.

The special edition is based on the N-Connect variant of the Magnite and includes features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Arkamys sound setup, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), automatic climate control, and rear air-conditioning vents.

2025 Magnite Kuro Special Edition: Powertrain Under the bonnet, the Magnite continues to be powered by a choice of two 1.0-litre petrol engines, a naturally aspirated version producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and a turbocharged variant delivering 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The NA engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox, while the turbo version gets a 5-speed manual or a CVT. Nissan also offers a CNG kit as a dealer-fitted option.

Safety features remain consistent across variants, with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control (TCS), brake assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) included as standard.