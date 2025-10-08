2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo retains rugged appeal but misses out on key aspects

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the more premium avatar of the Bolero SUV, an iconic no-frills workhorse in the Indian automotive market with a rugged build and a go-anywhere attitude. It was updated for 2025 with cosmetic tweaks and some feature additions. While it remains the tough-as-nails body-on-frame SUV that it is, the refresh has overlooked several key areas where the rest of the market has surged ahead. Despite its premium positioning, it lacks some of the crucial features, both in terms of safety and convenience, which are commonplace in today’s cars.

Dated exterior elements First impressions matter, and to this end, the Bolero Neo retains its classic character with a few cosmetic updates. But apart from the design, lighting plays a huge role in a modern vehicle’s appeal and functionality. The updated SUV continues to miss out on full LED headlamps and taillamps, which should have been the obvious first step. While it does get daytime running lights on higher trims, it sticks to halogen lighting units, which are not as bright and efficient as modern LEDs are, nor as stylish. Apart from the safety factor, this gives the otherwise butch-looking SUV a somewhat dated appearance on the road at night.

2025 Mahindra Bolero vs Bolero Neo: Powertrains compared Specification Mahindra Bolero Mahindra Bolero Neo Engine Type mHawk75 mHawk100 Displacement 1493 cc 1493 cc Drive Type 2WD 2WD Turbo Charger Yes Yes Max Power 75 bhp at 3600 rpm 100 bhp at 3750 rpm Max Torque 210 Nm at 1600–2200 rpm 260 Nm at 1750–2250 rpm Number of Cylinders 3 3 Valves per Cylinder 4 4 Transmission Type Manual Manual

Safety suite needs a boost In an era where safety standards are becoming increasingly stringent and crash test ratings are becoming a key consideration for buyers, the Bolero Neo's equipment list feels basic. It misses out on crucial safety features that are now common in similarly priced cars. For instance, it is limited to dual-front airbags, falling short of the 6-airbag standard offered by many in the market. While it does feature a rear-view camera for parking assistance, the SUV lacks a 360-degree camera, a major helping hand in gauging blind spots for tight manoeuvres. Additionally, the absence of features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) is a notable miss for a vehicle with a high centre of gravity.

Creature comforts feel like an afterthought While the Bolero Neo is built for pure utility, a certain level of comfort and convenience can be expected even in a rugged SUV. The 2025 update fails to introduce features that have become market staples, such as the lack of automatic climate control, as well as rear AC vents, making it a dated experience, especially considering the Indian climate. There are certain ergonomic quirks as well, such as the placement of power window switches on the central console instead of the door panels, which detracts points from the overall user experience. The lack of a simple centre headrest for the second-row occupants is also a surprising oversight.

Lacking on the tech front The cabin has been refreshed with leatherette upholstery and new colours, but it is here where the Bolero Neo’s age is most apparent. It gets an 8.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and while it supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, owners will have to use a wired connection to make use of these services. This is a major drawback for users who rely on seamless smartphone integration for navigation, music, and calls. Additionally, the SUV continues to miss out on common amenities such as a fully digital instrument cluster and wireless smartphone charging.

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo brings some welcome changes, but remains stuck within utilitarian roots. It continues to appeal to its core audience that prioritises ruggedness, practicality, and a commanding road presence above all else. Despite being positioned as the more upmarket iteration of the body-on-frame SUV, it is still found to be lacking a modern safety suite and a range of premium features that are swiftly becoming the norm. By skipping out on such amenities, Mahindra appears to have missed an opportunity to broaden the Bolero Neo's appeal to a wider, more contemporary audience.