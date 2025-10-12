2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Variant-wise features, updates, and pricing explained

While the Bolero stands as the no-frills workhorse in the Indian market, Mahindra offers the same rugged package in a more premium avatar, billed as the Bolero Neo. For the 2025 model year, the Mahindra Bolero Neo has undergone a facelift, carrying multiple changes across the board. Priced between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated model continues to appeal to buyers seeking a compact, rear-wheel-drive SUV with ladder-frame toughness but modern amenities.

The lineup now spans five trims, N4, N8, N10, N10(O), and N11, each progressively adding features and cosmetic elements. Although no mechanical changes have been made, the Bolero Neo now benefits from Mahindra’s advanced suspension tech, dubbed RideFlo, which promises better ride comfort. Additionally, the SUV comes with new dual-tone colour options for an enhanced appeal.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Variant-wise feature list Feature Category N4 N8 N10 N10(O) N11 Ex-showroom Price ₹ 8.49 lakh ₹ 9.29 lakh ₹ 9.79 lakh ₹ 10.49 lakh ₹ 9.99 lakh Seating 7-seats (Vinyl), Foldable 3rd Row 7-seats (Fabric), Foldable 2nd Row Height-adjustable driver seat, Front & 2nd-row armrests Leatherette Upholstery (Mocha Brown) Leatherette Upholstery (Lunar Grey), Advanced Seat Comfort Exterior Body-coloured bumpers, X-shape spare wheel cover, New grille, New colour – Concrete Grey Adds wheel arch cladding, Dual-tone ORVMs, New colour – Jeans Blue Static bending headlamps, DRLs, Fog lamps, R15 Silver Alloy Wheels Same as N10 + Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT) New grille, Dual-tone paint, R16 Dark Metallic Grey Alloy wheels, New colours (Jeans Blue, Concrete Grey) Interior New Mocha Brown theme, fabric upholstery Fabric Fabric Mocha Brown leatherette New Lunar Grey leatherette theme Infotainment & Connectivity 8.9 cm LCD cluster Music system (Bluetooth, USB, AUX), Steering-mounted controls 22.8 cm Touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, USB-C charging Same as N10 Same as N10(O) Features Power steering, Power windows (front & rear), Eco mode, Engine start-stop (micro hybrid), 12V socket Adds Remote key entry, Versa wheel Cruise control, Electrically adjustable ORVMs, Follow-me-home headlamps, Rear wiper & defogger Adds Multi-Terrain Technology RideFlo Tech, Rear camera, Android Auto & CarPlay, USB-C port Safety Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner braking control Same as N4 Adds ISOFIX child-seat mounts, Rear camera Same as N10 Same as N10(O) 2025 updates New grille, Concrete Grey colour, Mocha Brown theme, RideFlo Tech Advanced Seat Comfort, Jeans Blue colour R15 Silver Alloy Wheels, Rear camera, Android Auto & CarPlay, USB-C port Leatherette Upholstery (Mocha Brown) Dual-tone design, R16 alloys, Lunar Grey interior, Advanced Seat Comfort, RideFlo Tech

What are the common features across the Bolero Neo range? All variants of the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo retain the 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel-drive layout, with the added RideFlo tech. Across the lineup, the SUV continues to offer a seven-seat layout in a 5+2 configuration, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner braking control, micro-hybrid start-stop function, and power steering with front and rear power windows.

Interior upgrades vary by trim, but all models now receive subtle upgrades to build quality, along with new interior colour themes depending on the variant. The facelift also adds fresh colour options, Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey.

Mahindra Bolero Neo N4: Priced at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the N4 forms the entry point into the Bolero Neo range. The list of standard features remains largely consistent with the previous N4 trim but observes relevant updates for 2025. On the design front, the SUV now wears a redesigned grille with horizontal slats embellished in chrome.

The cabin is treated to a new Mocha Brown interior theme, and Mahindra has added its RideFlo suspension technology as part of the standard package for improved comfort on rough terrain. Equipment includes a 7-seat vinyl-upholstered layout with a foldable third row, eco mode, and basic conveniences such as power steering, all-four power windows, and a 12V charging outlet. The standard safety net remains unchanged with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and corner braking control.

Bolero Neo N8: At ₹9.29 lakh, the N8 trim builds upon the N4 by adding features that make the Bolero Neo more liveable. The standard equipment has been retained, but the cabin gets new fabric seat upholstery and improved seat cushioning. This variant also introduces the new Jeans Blue exterior colour option for 2025.

The addition of wheel arch cladding, dual-tone ORVMs, and Mahindra’s Versa wheel design makes the SUV feel more complete. On the inside, it gains more creature comforts such as Bluetooth, USB and AUX-enabled music player with steering-mounted controls, and remote key entry.

Bolero Neo N10: The N10 variant, priced at ₹9.79 lakh, is the most well-rounded option for buyers looking for a feature-rich offering without venturing into the top-end territory. It carries forward all the features of the N8 while introducing updates such as R15 silver alloy wheels and a rear-view camera integrated with an upgraded 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment, supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Mahindra further adds Type-C ports, while carrying over features such as static bending headlamps, fog lamps, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper and defogger, and ISOFIX mounts.

Bolero Neo N10(O): At ₹10.49 lakh, the N10(O) is set apart by Mahindra’s Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT), which offers drive modes for loose, sandy, or uneven surfaces, making it a more competent option.

This variant of the Bolero Neo also adds the new Mocha Brown leatherette upholstery, upping the degree of plushness. All features from the N10 variant continue unchanged, including the rear-view camera, infotainment system, and connected tech suite.

Bolero Neo N11: The new N11 variant essentially replaces the older N10(O) as the range-topper at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with dual-tone colour schemes and 16-inch dark metallic grey alloy wheels that visually distinguish it from the rest of the range.