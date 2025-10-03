2025 Mahindra Thar facelift announced: More affordable and feature-packed — old vs new prices compared

The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift has arrived in India as one of the most exciting launches in October 2025. Launched at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift brings a host of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. The changes to the Mahindra three-door SUV are minor yet meaningful, making the lifestyle off-roader more practical and appealing for consumers. Available in both petrol and diesel powertrain choices, the Thar facelift's pricing goes up to ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the Thar facelift is cheaper than the pre-facelift Thar.

2025 Mahindra Thar facelift variants Price (ex-showroom) Pre-facelift Mahindra Thar variants Price (ex-showroom) AXT RWD MT (Diesel) ₹ 9.99 lakh AX Opt Hard Top RWD (Diesel) ₹ 10.31 lakh LXT RWD MT (Diesel) ₹ 12.19 lakh LX Hard Top RWD (Diesel) ₹ 11.80 lakh LXT RWD AT (Petrol) ₹ 13.99 lakh LX Hard Top AT RWD (Petrol) ₹ 13.60 lakh LXT 4WD MT (Petrol) ₹ 14.69 lakh LX Hard Top (Petrol) ₹ 14.33 lakh LXT 4WD MT (Diesel) ₹ 15.49 lakh LX Hard Top (Diesel) ₹ 15.19 lakh LXT 4WD AT (Petrol) ₹ 16.25 lakh LX Hard Top At (Petrol) ₹ 15.83 lakh LXT 4WD AT (Diesel) ₹ 16.99 lakh LX Hard Top AT (Diesel) ₹ 16.61 lakh

The pre-facelift Mahindra Thar was priced between ₹10.31 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹16.61 lakh (ex-showroom). If you see the price list of the new 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift, it is evident that despite the updates introduced to the SUV, the base trims have become cheaper across the entire range. However, the top-end trim is about ₹30,000 expensive compared to before.

Interestingly, when Mahindra announced the price list passing on the GST rate cut benefits for the buyers, the three-door Thar was not included in the list. This was because the homegrown auto giant was readying the updated iteration of the SUV for launch.

2025 Mahindra Thar facelift: What powers this SUV?

Engine Transmission Power output Torque output 2.0-litre mStallion petrol 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 150 bhp @ 5,000 rpm 300 Nm @ 1,250 - 3,000 rpm (MT) 320 Nm @ 1,500 - 3,000 rpm (AT) 2.2-litre mHawk diesel 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 130 bhp @ 3,750 rpm 300 Nm @ 1,600 - 2,800 rpm (MT & AT) D117 CRDe diesel 6-speed MT 117 bhp @ 3,500 rpm 300 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm (MT)

The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift continues to be powered by the same engine options as before. Available in both petrol and diesel engine options, the transmission choices for the SUV include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The SUV is available in both RWD and 4X4 drivetrain configurations.