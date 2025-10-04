2025 Mahindra Thar facelift gets two broad trims - AXT and LXT. Which one offers what features

The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift is available in two broad trims, AXT and LXT.

The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift is one of the most-awaited SUVs in India, that's finally been launched in the country at a starting price of 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), down from what the pre-facelift version's starting price was. The updated version of the three-door lifestyle off-roader comes with a plethora of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift is available in two broad variants, AXT and LXT, with the former being the base model.

SpecificationsAXT featuresLXT features
ExteriorHalogen headlamps, LED taillights, 16-inch steel wheels, tailgate mounted spare wheel.LED DRLs, fog lights, dual-tone bumper, side foot steps, 18-inch alloy wheels
InteriorBlack dashboard, vinyl seat upholstery,Fabric seat upholstery, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 6-speaker audio system
Comfort and convenienceKeyless entry, A-pillar entry assist handle, front sliding armrest, manual AC, rear AC vents, front-door power windows, height adjustable driver’s seatSteering mounted audio controls, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, dead pedal in AT trims
SafetyDual front airbags, Electronic stability control (ESC), roll-over mitigation, Hill Hold Assist (HHA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), ABS with EBD, brake assist, rear defoggerRear view camera, rear wiper and washer, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Tyre Direction Monitoring System (TDMS)

With the widely popular SUV's updated iteration launched right ahead of Diwali, Mahindra is expecting to register a significant sales boost for the Thar, which would be buoyed by the positive consumer sentiment and favourable tax structure.

2025 Mahindra Thar facelift variantsPrice (ex-showroom)
AXT RWD MT (Diesel) 9.99 lakh
LXT RWD MT (Diesel) 12.19 lakh
LXT RWD AT (Petrol) 13.99 lakh
LXT 4WD MT (Petrol) 14.69 lakh
LXT 4WD MT (Diesel) 15.49 lakh
LXT 4WD AT (Petrol) 16.25 lakh
LXT 4WD AT (Diesel) 16.99 lakh

If you are planning to buy the 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key features on offer in each of these broad variants of the SUV.

2025 Mahindra Thar facelift: AXT and LXT trim features

Being the entry-level variant, the Mahindra Thar AXT model comes equipped with basic amenities inside and out. Key features of this variant include halogen headlights, LED taillights, 16-inch steel wheels, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel on the exterior. Inside the cabin, it gets manual AC with rear vents, front power windows, a height-adjustable driver seat, etc. On the safety front, it gets dual front airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), rear defogger, Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, etc.

Engine2.0-litre turbo-petrol1.5-litre diesel2.2-litre diesel
Maximum power150 bhp117 bhp130 bhp
Maximum torque300 Nm (MT), 320 Nm (AT)300 Nm300 Nm
Transmission6-speed MT, 6-speed AT6-speed MT6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
Drivetrain4-wheel-drive (4WD)Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)4-wheel-drive (4WD)

The Mahindra Thar LXT comes equipped with all the features available on the AXT trim. Additionally, the Mahindra Thar AXT comes equipped with LED daytime running lights, front fog lights, dual-tone bumper, side foot-steps and 18-inch alloy wheels on the exterior. Inside the cabin, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is borrowed from the Thar Roxx. Besides that, there is a six-speaker audio system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, cruise control, etc. The automatic transmission-equipped version gets a dead pedal for the convenience of the driver. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. Additional safety features in the LXT trims include a rear view camera, rear wiper and washer, TPMS and TDMS.

