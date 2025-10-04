2025 Mahindra Thar facelift gets two broad trims - AXT and LXT. Which one offers what features

The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift is one of the most-awaited SUVs in India, that's finally been launched in the country at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), down from what the pre-facelift version's starting price was. The updated version of the three-door lifestyle off-roader comes with a plethora of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift is available in two broad variants, AXT and LXT, with the former being the base model.

Specifications AXT features LXT features Exterior Halogen headlamps, LED taillights, 16-inch steel wheels, tailgate mounted spare wheel. LED DRLs, fog lights, dual-tone bumper, side foot steps, 18-inch alloy wheels Interior Black dashboard, vinyl seat upholstery, Fabric seat upholstery, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 6-speaker audio system Comfort and convenience Keyless entry, A-pillar entry assist handle, front sliding armrest, manual AC, rear AC vents, front-door power windows, height adjustable driver’s seat Steering mounted audio controls, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, dead pedal in AT trims Safety Dual front airbags, Electronic stability control (ESC), roll-over mitigation, Hill Hold Assist (HHA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), ABS with EBD, brake assist, rear defogger Rear view camera, rear wiper and washer, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Tyre Direction Monitoring System (TDMS)

With the widely popular SUV's updated iteration launched right ahead of Diwali, Mahindra is expecting to register a significant sales boost for the Thar, which would be buoyed by the positive consumer sentiment and favourable tax structure.

2025 Mahindra Thar facelift variants Price (ex-showroom) AXT RWD MT (Diesel) ₹ 9.99 lakh LXT RWD MT (Diesel) ₹ 12.19 lakh LXT RWD AT (Petrol) ₹ 13.99 lakh LXT 4WD MT (Petrol) ₹ 14.69 lakh LXT 4WD MT (Diesel) ₹ 15.49 lakh LXT 4WD AT (Petrol) ₹ 16.25 lakh LXT 4WD AT (Diesel) ₹ 16.99 lakh

If you are planning to buy the 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key features on offer in each of these broad variants of the SUV.

2025 Mahindra Thar facelift: AXT and LXT trim features Being the entry-level variant, the Mahindra Thar AXT model comes equipped with basic amenities inside and out. Key features of this variant include halogen headlights, LED taillights, 16-inch steel wheels, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel on the exterior. Inside the cabin, it gets manual AC with rear vents, front power windows, a height-adjustable driver seat, etc. On the safety front, it gets dual front airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), rear defogger, Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, etc.

Engine 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel Maximum power 150 bhp 117 bhp 130 bhp Maximum torque 300 Nm (MT), 320 Nm (AT) 300 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain 4-wheel-drive (4WD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) 4-wheel-drive (4WD)