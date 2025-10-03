2025 Mahindra Thar launched at ₹9.99 lakh with design and feature upgrades: What's new

Mahindra has introduced the updated Thar for 2025 with prices starting at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), identical to the outgoing version. While the rugged SUV keeps its familiar silhouette, the latest update, labelled a Mid-Cycle Enhancement (MCE), brings subtle design changes, upgraded cabin tech, and added convenience features. Bookings are now open and deliveries have begun immediately.

Subtle design tweaks On the outside, the 2025 Thar maintains its unmistakable off-road stance. Mahindra has opted for minor cosmetic revisions rather than a full redesign. The front fascia now features a dual-tone bumper and a body-coloured grille, replacing the earlier all-black treatment. The rear end benefits from the addition of a washer-equipped wiper and a reversing camera, both borrowed from the Thar Roxx.

The colour palette has also expanded with two fresh shades, Battleship Grey and Tango Red, joining Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black, Deep Forest and Everest White. Together, these changes lend the SUV a slightly more premium look without diluting its robust character.

Cabin gets modern upgrades Inside, the changes are more noticeable. A larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit replaces the previous system and introduces the Adventure Statistic 2 suite, which provides off-road data including terrain angles and slope information.

Other enhancements include a new steering wheel, also derived from the Thar Roxx, and a reworked centre console. Rear passengers now get AC vents integrated into the console, while the power window switches have been repositioned to the doors for better usability. Otherwise, the cabin retains its tough, functional layout with durable plastics and rubber trims designed for adventure use.

Proven powertrains continue Mechanically, the Thar stays true to its roots. Buyers can choose between a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 150 hp and 320 Nm, and a 2.2-litre diesel delivering 130 hp and 300 Nm. Both engines are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol also offers a 6-speed automatic option.

The SUV continues to feature a low-range transfer case with shift-on-the-fly capability between 2H, 4H and 4L. Its suspension setup, comprising double wishbones at the front and a multi-link rear, remains unchanged. With 226 mm ground clearance, along with the same approach, breakover and departure angles, the Thar preserves its formidable off-road credentials.

