Mahindra has introduced the 2025 iteration of its rugged off-roader, the Thar Roxx, bringing in three key upgrades aimed at enhancing convenience and comfort. The latest additions include keyless entry, a sliding armrest for the passenger, and improved aero wipers.

Until now, Thar Roxx owners had to rely on the key fob to unlock and lock their vehicle. With the new keyless entry system, Mahindra has integrated a button on the door handle, allowing users to secure or access the car without needing to physically retrieve the key fob from their pockets.

Another noteworthy improvement comes in the form of a sliding armrest. Previously, this functionality was available only to the driver, but Mahindra has now extended it to the passenger’s side as well, allowing for a more comfortable experience on long journeys.

Mahindra has also introduced new aero wipers, featuring an aerotwin-style design that promises better wiping efficiency and reduced noise. This should enhance visibility in adverse weather conditions, offering a more seamless driving experience.

Apart from these additions, the Thar Roxx remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to be powered by a choice of a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Both powertrains are available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Mahindra also offers a four-wheel drive (4WD) variant, but only with the diesel engine.

Pricing and variants The Thar Roxx is priced betweenRs 12.99 lakh and ₹23.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in six variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Among these, the AX3L variant is offered exclusively with a diesel engine and manual transmission, while the AX5L is only available with a diesel engine and automatic gearbox. Four-wheel drive options start from the MX5 variant and above, but no petrol engine is available for these models.