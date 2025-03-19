Mahindra's 2025 Thar Roxx features keyless entry, a sliding armrest for passengers, and improved aero wipers for better visibility. It retains its engine options and pricing ranges from ₹ 12.99 lakh to ₹ 23.09 lakh across six variants.

Mahindra has introduced the 2025 iteration of its rugged off-roader, the Thar Roxx, bringing in three key upgrades aimed at enhancing convenience and comfort. The latest additions include keyless entry, a sliding armrest for the passenger, and improved aero wipers.

Another noteworthy improvement comes in the form of a sliding armrest. Previously, this functionality was available only to the driver, but Mahindra has now extended it to the passenger's side as well, allowing for a more comfortable experience on long journeys.

Mahindra has also introduced new aero wipers, featuring an aerotwin-style design that promises better wiping efficiency and reduced noise. This should enhance visibility in adverse weather conditions, offering a more seamless driving experience.

Apart from these additions, the Thar Roxx remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to be powered by a choice of a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Both powertrains are available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Mahindra also offers a four-wheel drive (4WD) variant, but only with the diesel engine.

Pricing and variants The Thar Roxx is priced betweenRs 12.99 lakh and ₹23.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in six variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Among these, the AX3L variant is offered exclusively with a diesel engine and manual transmission, while the AX5L is only available with a diesel engine and automatic gearbox. Four-wheel drive options start from the MX5 variant and above, but no petrol engine is available for these models.