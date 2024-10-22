2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 launched in India, bookings now open for Q3 2025 deliveries

Mercedes has officially launched the highly anticipated AMG G 63 in the Indian market, priced at ₹3.60 crore ex-showroom.

The 2025 AMG G 63 boasts an updated design while preserving its iconic silhouette. Notable enhancements include new features and the integration of mild-hybrid technology, elevating its performance and efficiency.

Under the hood, the G 63 is powered by a handcrafted 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces a remarkable 576 bhp and a peak torque of 850 Nm. Thanks to the mild-hybrid system, an additional boost of 20 bhp is available, ensuring that the SUV remains a powerhouse on the road. The engine is paired with a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, complete with paddle shifters for those who prefer manual control over their driving experience.

In terms of acceleration, the AMG G 63 is nothing short of impressive. With the Race Start feature, which functions as a launch control system, it can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 4.3 seconds.

When it comes to off-road capabilities, it boasts an impressive ground clearance of 229 mm, alongside a water wading depth of 700 mm. The SUV has a 31-degree approach angle and remains stable on inclines of up to 35 degrees, making it a formidable contender in rugged terrain.

Design-wise, the AMG G 63 has received several updates, including vertical slats on the grille, akin to those found on other AMG models. The dark chrome finish on the radiator grille and new colour options further enhance its visual appeal. The SUV now features alloy wheels measuring up to 22 inches.

A significant addition is the new keyless entry feature, a first for the G-Class, which adds a layer of convenience for drivers. The interior is equipped with the latest MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, now supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is complemented by an 18-speaker 760 Burmester sound system, promising an exceptional audio experience for passengers.