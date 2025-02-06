MG Motor India has introduced the updated 2025 Astor, bringing revisions to its variant lineup. According to HT Auto, the refreshed compact SUV now boasts new features, particularly in the mid-level Shine and Select trims. With these enhancements, MG asserts that the Astor is the only vehicle in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof under ₹12.5 lakh. The price range for the model continues to start from ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

New additions to Shine and Select variants

The Shine variant of the Astor now comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof and a six-speaker audio system, adding to its premium appeal. Meanwhile, the Select variant receives a notable safety upgrade with six airbags and is further enhanced with new premium ivory leatherette seats. The Shine trim is priced at ₹12.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available exclusively with the 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Select variant is offered at ₹13.82 lakh for the manual version and ₹14.85 lakh for the CVT automatic.

Also Read | From Kia Syros to MG Cyberster: Expected car launches in February 2025

Design and Features

The 2025 MG Astor retains its familiar design, featuring a large front grille, sweptback LED headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs), and wraparound LED tail lamps. It continues to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. Interior enhancements include ventilated front seats, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror (IRVM), and the updated i-Smart 2.0 system, which boasts over 80 connected features. Additionally, the Astor is equipped with voice recognition, anti-theft alerts, digital key functionality, and more. The top-tier variants offer Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) alongside a suite of active and passive safety features.