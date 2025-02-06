Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / 2025 MG Astor launched in India: New features, panoramic sunroof now in Shine trim

2025 MG Astor launched in India: New features, panoramic sunroof now in Shine trim

Livemint

MG Motor India has launched the updated 2025 Astor with new features in the Shine and Select trims. Notably, it offers a panoramic sunroof under 12.5 lakh. Prices start at 10 lakh, and enhancements include safety upgrades and a modernised interior.

MG Motor India has introduced the updated 2025 Astor, bringing revisions to its variant lineup.

MG Motor India has introduced the updated 2025 Astor, bringing revisions to its variant lineup. According to HT Auto, the refreshed compact SUV now boasts new features, particularly in the mid-level Shine and Select trims. With these enhancements, MG asserts that the Astor is the only vehicle in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof under 12.5 lakh. The price range for the model continues to start from 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

New additions to Shine and Select variants

 

The Shine variant of the Astor now comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof and a six-speaker audio system, adding to its premium appeal. Meanwhile, the Select variant receives a notable safety upgrade with six airbags and is further enhanced with new premium ivory leatherette seats. The Shine trim is priced at 12.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available exclusively with the 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Select variant is offered at 13.82 lakh for the manual version and 14.85 lakh for the CVT automatic.

Design and Features

 

The 2025 MG Astor retains its familiar design, featuring a large front grille, sweptback LED headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs), and wraparound LED tail lamps. It continues to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. Interior enhancements include ventilated front seats, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror (IRVM), and the updated i-Smart 2.0 system, which boasts over 80 connected features. Additionally, the Astor is equipped with voice recognition, anti-theft alerts, digital key functionality, and more. The top-tier variants offer Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) alongside a suite of active and passive safety features.

Performance

 

The Astor continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit is available exclusively with an automatic transmission. The range consists of five variants: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro, with prices extending up to 17.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

