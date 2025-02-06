MG Motor India has launched the updated 2025 Astor with new features in the Shine and Select trims. Notably, it offers a panoramic sunroof under ₹ 12.5 lakh. Prices start at ₹ 10 lakh, and enhancements include safety upgrades and a modernised interior.

MG Motor India has introduced the updated 2025 Astor, bringing revisions to its variant lineup. According to HT Auto, the refreshed compact SUV now boasts new features, particularly in the mid-level Shine and Select trims. With these enhancements, MG asserts that the Astor is the only vehicle in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof under ₹12.5 lakh. The price range for the model continues to start from ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design and Features The 2025 MG Astor retains its familiar design, featuring a large front grille, sweptback LED headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs), and wraparound LED tail lamps. It continues to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. Interior enhancements include ventilated front seats, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror (IRVM), and the updated i-Smart 2.0 system, which boasts over 80 connected features. Additionally, the Astor is equipped with voice recognition, anti-theft alerts, digital key functionality, and more. The top-tier variants offer Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) alongside a suite of active and passive safety features.

Performance The Astor continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit is available exclusively with an automatic transmission. The range consists of five variants: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro, with prices extending up to ₹17.56 lakh (ex-showroom).