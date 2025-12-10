Subscribe

2025 MG Hector facelift to debut on December 15. Top 4 changes to expect

The 2025 MG Hector facelift comes adding more zing to the most popular internal combustion engine-powered SUV of the brand in India, with a major design makeover, as well as updated features.

Mainak Das
Published10 Dec 2025, 01:23 PM IST
The 2025 MG Hector facelift comes adding more zing to the most popular internal combustion engine-powered SUV of the brand in India, with a major design makeover, as well as updated features.
The 2025 MG Hector facelift comes adding more zing to the most popular internal combustion engine-powered SUV of the brand in India, with a major design makeover, as well as updated features.

MG Hector, the first SUV of the brand in India that was rolled out in June 2019 and since then have become a leading revenue churner for the OEM, is all set to receive a major makeover. The MG Hector has received several updates to its design, features and variants, since its inception. The latest one is slated to be uncovered on December 15.

Back in 2021, the SUV received a facelift adopting new set of alloy wheels, a revamped front grille and an all-black interior theme. Again in 2023, the model received another substantial update, adding Level 2 ADAS and a massive 14-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system. This time, the SUV is slated to get major exterior and interior design and feature updates.

MG has already teased the SUV ahead of its nearing debut, giving us a hint at the impending changes. Here are the top four key changes we expect the 2025 MG Hector facelift to come incorporating.

2025 MG Hector facelift: A bolder new grille

The 2025 MG Hector facelift will come incorporating a completely new radiator grille. The auto OEM has done away with the diamond pattern on the grille design, which is visible in the outgoing model. Instead, the facelifted version gets a more premium looking vertical paired line motifs on the grille, garnished in chrome.

2025 MG Hector facelift: New skid plates

The teaser showcased by the auto company has revealed that the new Hector will come with new skid plate. The new skid plate, along with the new design radiator grille will certainly enhance the visual appeal of the SUV by changing the look at the front profile significantly, even if the LED DRLs, triple-pod headlamps, and the fog lamps will remain same.

2025 MG Hector facelift: New dual-tone alloy wheels

Another key change to the MG Hector will be the new set of dual-tone alloy wheels, which will add more premiumness to the SUV's side profile. But, apart from this, there won't be any key changes to the model, since the overall silhouette will remain same as the outgoing Hector.

2025 MG Hector facelift: An updated infotainment system

MG is yet to reveal or tease anything about the interior of the upcoming Hector facelift. However, expect the facelifted SUV to come with an updated touchscreen infotainment system, which would be the same 15.6-inch display that is found in the MG Windsor EV. Except this, the other features of the current Hector like the panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, wireless phone charger, cruise control, and ambient lighting, would continue in the facelifted Hector.

