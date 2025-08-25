2025 Renault Kiger facelift launched: Should Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet be worried?

Renault Kiger has received a much-awaited facelift, with a revamped design and additional features. Launched at a price range of ₹6.29 lakh- ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the sub-compact SUV has rejuvenated the segment, where it competes with some of the toughest rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, among others.
The French auto giant is expecting to see a sales boost during the upcoming festive season, and the updated iterations of the Kiger SUV and Triber MPV are likely to play key roles in that strategy.
While the Renault SUV has received a host of updates on the design and feature front, mechanically, it remains unchanged. This means the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines are on offer. Transmission choices for the updated Renault Kiger include a five-speed manual gearbox, an AMT unit and a CVT, the same as the pre-facelift version.
Here is a quick look at the rivals' powertrains that sit in the same segment as the Renault Kiger.
Powering the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is available with transmission choices including a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit. The engine is capable of churning out a maximum power and torque output of 98 bhp and 137 Nm, respectively. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza also comes with a CNG option, generating 86 bhp of peak power and 121.5 Nm of maximum torque.
The Hyundai Venue is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine capable of churning out 81 bhp power and 113.8 Nm torque. There is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit on offer that puts out 118 bhp power and 172 Nm torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well, which is capable of producing a peak power output of 114 bhp and 250 Nm of max torque. Transmission options for the SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, and a seven-speed DCT.
Tata Nexon is one of the strongest contenders in this segment. It is available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 116 bhp power and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine churning out 111 bhp. There is also an option of a bi-fuel CNG version, which offers 97 bhp in CNG mode. It comes paired with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission options include: five-speed manual gearbox, six-speed manual gearbox, six-speed AMT, and a DCT for the turbo-petrol engine. The diesel engine can be paired with a six-speed manual unit or AMT. The CNG version gets the option of only a six-speed manual gearbox.
The Kia Sonet is available in three powertrain options, including a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine pumping 118 bhp power and 172 Nm torque. Sonet also has a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 111 bhp power and 250 Nm peak torque. It also has a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option, which is capable of churning out a peak power output of 81 bhp and 115 Nm of maximum torque.
