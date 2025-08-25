2025 Renault Kiger facelift launched: Should Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet be worried?

Renault Kiger has received a much-awaited facelift, with a revamped design and additional features. Launched at a price range of ₹6.29 lakh- ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the sub-compact SUV has rejuvenated the segment, where it competes with some of the toughest rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, among others.

The French auto giant is expecting to see a sales boost during the upcoming festive season, and the updated iterations of the Kiger SUV and Triber MPV are likely to play key roles in that strategy.

While the Renault SUV has received a host of updates on the design and feature front, mechanically, it remains unchanged. This means the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines are on offer. Transmission choices for the updated Renault Kiger include a five-speed manual gearbox, an AMT unit and a CVT, the same as the pre-facelift version.

Here is a quick look at the rivals' powertrains that sit in the same segment as the Renault Kiger.